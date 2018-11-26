× Burlington apartment catches fire

BURLINGTON, Iowa — An apartment building sustained extensive damage after catching on fire.

Firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Koestner Street where heavy smoke and flames were coming from a chimney enclosure and the attic. The four-unit building sustained extensive smoke, fire and water damage, according to a statement from Fire Marshal Mark Crooks.

Crews stayed on scene for about four hours, from 5:45 p.m. until 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, November 25.

Five people live at the apartment in three rented units. Two people were there at the time of the fire, Crooks said. There were no injuries.