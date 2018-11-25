Turkey Tournaments wrap up as Monmouth-Roseville beats Orion for the 10 & 32 Tip Off Championship. Erie-Prophetstown beats Alleman for 3rd place. Rock Island over Chicago Phillips 68-54. United Township cruises past Kewanee. Rock Falls edges Rockridge 48-46. Bettendorf runs past Cedar Rapids Jefferson in girls basketball. MTI Score Standouts.
Turkey Tournament Basketball, Bettendorf GBB, Score Standout
-
Boys basketball season tips off, Volleyball All-Star game, Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley signings
-
Sportscast November 3rd, 2018
-
The Score Sunday – Wilton VB, Bettendorf FB, Monmouth-Roseville FB, FCA
-
Sportscast October 27, 2018
-
Sportscast November 8, 2018
-
-
The Score – Week 6
-
The Score Week 8
-
The Score Week 10
-
The Score Sunday Week 5
-
Regional Soccer, MTI Score Standout
-
-
Midwest Technical Institute Score Standout- Carlee Camlin
-
The Score Week 3
-
The Score Week 4