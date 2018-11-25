× Thousands without power southeast of the QC

Thousands of Ameren Illinois customers were without power southeast of the Quad Cities.

The outages were reported during the blizzard warning that was sweeping across the region on Sunday, November 25.

According to Ameren’s outage map, nearly 2,000 people surrounding Galesburg were without power and more than 1,500 in the Kewanee area were without. The outages were reported in Henry, Knox, Mercer and Warren Counties.

Ameren customers without power can report an outage or check the status of their outage by clicking here.