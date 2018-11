WALCOTT, Iowa — A squad car was hit on Interstate 80 while a sergeant was responding to a crash.

The squad car was hit Sunday afternoon, November 25 at the 284 mile marker near Walcott. Police said a vehicle lost control and crashed into the cruiser.

Related: BLIZZARD WARNING in effect until 6am Monday. Dangerous travel likely.

There were no serious injuries, according to police.

A post on the Iowa State Patrol’s Facebook page advised drivers to “Slow down, put the phone down, and buckle up!!!”