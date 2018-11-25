× Illinois State Police: ‘DO NOT TRAVEL!!’

The Illinois State Police put out a message on social media saying “DO NOT TRAVEL!!”

ISP took to Facebook Sunday evening, November 25 to urge drivers to stay off the roads.

“Emergency crews CAN NOT safely rescue those who choose to drive in this storm,” read the post.

The blizzard warning was in effect until 6 a.m. Monday.

Dozens of area school districts planned to close Monday. Click here for a list of other closings and cancellations.

Area county sheriff departments were also reporting dangerous conditions for emergency crews.