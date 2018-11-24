Winter Storm WARNING: Heavy snow still expected for Sunday

A Winter Storm WARNING has now been issued for the entire area in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening as a powerful winter storm is expected to impact the second half of the weekend.

A Winter Storm WARNING means that dangerous weather conditions are likely in the next 36 hours and you should prepare now. This includes making sure you have an emergency kit consisting of flashlights and batteries, a weather radio, matches & candles, and a blanket for warmth in case you lose power for an extended period of time. Also if you plan to travel make sure you have a winter survival kit inside your vehicle and that your cell phone is fully charged should you need to call for help.

An area of low pressure will quickly intensify as it moves northeast towards the Quad Cities by late Sunday morning. Areas of rain mixed with snow will be possible by 8am, especially west of the Quad City metro. This will continue to spread east into northwest Illinois by the noon hour before changing to all snow area-wide. As the system continues to mature, much colder air will allow for heavy snowfall rates of more than an inch per hour in spots through the early afternoon and evening hours.

Areas that are most at risk for heavy snowfall right now line up from Rockford through Sterling/Rock Falls, the Quad Cities, Wapello, and Mount Pleasant. These locations will likely experience at least six inches of snow with locally higher amounts. Further north and south of this band areas of three to six inches appear likely.

Behind this system on Sunday evening winds will quickly switch to the northwest and increase to around 30 MPH creating some areas of blowing and drifting snow. Widespread and significant travel impacts are expected from just south of Omaha through the Quad Cities and even into parts of Chicago by Sunday afternoon, with many roads snow-covered. Now is the time to make alternate travel plans.

SUMMARY: Rain mixed with snow will begin as early as 6am Sunday for areas west of the Quad Cities before changing to call snow by the early afternoon hours. The heaviest snow will likely fall between 11am and 4pm before tapering off by mid-evening. Snow-covered roads are likely by noon with significantly reduced visibility during the afternoon hours. Blowing and drifting snow will become likely in areas by Sunday evening as the storm system departs. Avoid travel Sunday afternoon and evening if you can. Conditions should dramatically improve by Monday morning with only minor delays expected. Kids, get your homework done!

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

