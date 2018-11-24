Winter Storm WARNING for Sunday. Dangerous travel likely.

An early season winter storm is still on track to target much of the Quad City region with heavy snowfall and strong winds creating dangerous travel Sunday. A Winter Storm WARNING remains in effect beginning Sunday morning through Sunday evening for all areas.

A strengthening area of low pressure currently entering the Midwest this evening will continue tracking east bring our first rain and snow chances by daybreak Sunday morning. A mix of rain and snow is likely as this system continues to develop from roughly 6am until 9am. As the morning progresses, colder air will begin to work into the system switching all of the precipitation to wet, heavy snow that will continue into the afternoon hours.

The heavy nature of the snow initially combined with strong winds could create scattered power outages as tree limbs and lines become stressed by the increased weight. 25

The timing for the heaviest snowfall here in the Quad Cities will be roughly from noon until 5pm. Snowfall rates of one inch or more per hour will be possible creating difficult travel conditions. The snow will taper in intensity after 6pm through the remainder of the evening. Total accumulations of 6 to 9 inches with locally heavier amounts are likely stretching right through the heart of the Quad City metro by Sunday evening. The snow will be initially wet and heavy before switching to a lighter variety that will blow around much easier as winds increase.

As the afternoon wears on winds will begin increasing from the north gusting to 40 MPH at times frequently through the evening hours. This will create blowing and drifting issues on west/east running roadways and will also significantly reduce visibility for the first part of the evening until the system moves further away from the area just shortly after midnight. With the snow coming to an end earlier in the evening and winds decreasing Sunday night into Monday morning, road crews should have enough time to clear many of the main routes for the Monday morning commute.

SUMMARY: Here’s a timeline of what to expect as this storm system moves in.

Travel is strongly discouraged tomorrow afternoon and evening. If you must travel, make sure your vehicle is equipped with a winter survival kit that includes these items.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

