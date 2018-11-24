× Three people shot in a home overnight in Muscatine, Iowa

MUSCATINE, Iowa– The Muscatine Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired just after midnight Saturday near the intersection of Park Avenue and Holly Street in Muscatine that injured three individuals.

The Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a 911 call at approximately 12:16 a.m. Saturday, November 24, for a report of shots fired in the area of Park Avenue and Holly Street in Muscatine. Officers responded and were unable to locate any suspects in the area. There were shell casings found at 101 Holly Street in Muscatine.

Muscatine Police Department located three individuals who were all victims of the gunshots that were fired into the residence of 101 Holly Street. All victims are currently being treated and are in stable condition at this time. There is no threat to citizens as this was an isolated incident.

The Muscatine Police Department is asking for the public’s cooperation in the ongoing criminal investigation of this incident. Please contact the Muscatine Street Crimes Unit, Det. Casey Jensen, at 563-263-9922 ext. 255, if you have any information about this incident. Callers may remain anonymous. If you prefer, you may private message the Muscatine Police Department through their Facebook page with any information.