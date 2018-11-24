× Snow emergencies declared: Where parking is prohibited

Cities and villages around the Quad Cities are declaring snow emergencies ahead of Sundays projected snowfall. Check back to see if your city is added to the list.

Albany, Illinois — A snow emergency is in effect from 7 a.m. Sunday, November 25 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 27. Calendar parking will be in effect. Neighbors are asked to remove garbage cans from roads so plows can remove snow.

Clinton, Iowa — A snow emergency is in effect from 6 a.m. Sunday, November 25th until 7 a.m. Tuesday, November 27th. Vehicles that have not been removed from city streets by 7 p.m. on Sunday may be ticketed or towed. Calendar parking is in effect.

Garbage pickup and recycling will be delayed because of the snowstorm. All collection days will be pushed back one day.

Any questions can be directed to the Clinton Police Department at 242-0261.

Coal Valley, Illinois — A snow emergency is in effect starting at midnight Saturday, November 24 until 5 p.m. Monday, November 26. Parking is prohibited on village streets, avenues, alleys, cul-de-sacs or parking lots when there’s more than two inches of snow. Violators may be towed.

Davenport, Iowa — A snow emergency is in effect starting 6 a.m. Sunday, November 25 through 6 a.m. Monday, November 26. Parking on snow routes is prohibited during a snow emergency. Vehicles in violation may be ticketed or towed.

Motorists can park for free in any of the city’s three parking ramps from 5 p.m. Saturday through 7 a.m. Monday.

Click here for more information on what a snow emergency means for Davenport.

Durant, Iowa — A snow emergency is in effect from 4 p.m. Sunday, November 25 until 10 a.m., Monday, November 26. There is no parking permitted on city streets.

Geneseo, Illinois — Geneseo’s snow emergency is in effect from Sunday, November 25th at noon until Monday, November 26th at 8 a.m. Residents are asked to NOT park on any city streets in Geneseo. Click here to see more city ordinance reminders for snowfall.

Morrison, Illinois — A snow emergency has been declared starting early Sunday morning at midnight. This means parking on snow routes is prohibited, until snow has been removed from the full width of the street. Odd and even parking restrictions are in effect on all other city streets. On odd days of the week, park on the side of the street with odd-numbered addresses, and vice versa for even days. Violators will be ticketed and may be towed at the owner’s expense.

Parking restrictions will end when all snow has been removed, or when the city cancels it.

Homeowners are asked to help postal workers and neighbors by shoveling sidewalks and clearing snow around hydrants in your area.

Click here to watch the News 8 Snow Stick live as the snow comes down