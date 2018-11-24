Rock Island business owner turning trees into kitchen tools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- Wild Cherry Spoon Company opened Saturday, November 24th, at The Shoppes on 2nd in Rock Island.

Wild Cherry Spoon Co. is a small, artisan owned and operated business with hand crafted wooden spoons, spatulas, pizza cutters, and home products. The owner, Tim McGuire, has lived in Rock Island for the past 10 years and crafts all the pieces himself. All of the wood in the products comes from Quad Cities lumber. McGuire began wood carving in 2013.

"I really want to see Rock Island grow," owner Tim McGuire said. " I mean the community is great here, from the business owners to the people in our neighborhood."

McGuire says each piece is hand carved and finished with organic olive oil and beeswax. McGuire said he opened on Small Business Saturday to help encourage shoppers to support the local economy. He says he hopes his pieces inspire others.

"What I`m really hoping to see is that other creative people kind of see what we`re doing," McGuire said. " That they come up with ideas of their own and it creates this renaissance of retail in the Quad Cities and specifically in Rock Island. I would love to see that."

Wild Cherry Spoon Company also offers local paintings by co-owner Molly McGuire. The shop hosted a raffle that included a free $300 hand crafted table. They also donated 10% of their opening day proceeds to the Native American Coalition of the Quad Cities.

The owners also offer home and kitchen themed classes. For store updates and sales, follow Wild Cherry Spoon Co. on Facebook.