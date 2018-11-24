DEVELOPING: Police have one man in custody after police surround Moline home with armed vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Update: 10:09 p.m. Police have one man in custody.

__________________________________________________________________________

Update: Moline Police say there is an armed gunman inside 1915 16th Street in Moline who came out of the house waving the gun.

We still don't know what lead up to the incident, and we still do not know how many other people are in the home.

Avoid the area.

__________________________________________________________________________

MOLINE-- The area of 16th Street and 19th Avenue in Moline are blocked off by first responders. Officers have guns drawn and shields out concentrated around a home at 1915 16th Street. The caution tape goes all the way out to the Uptown Convenience Store on the corner of 16th Street and 19th Avenue.

A News 8 crew on scene says officers have guns drawn and shields out concentrated around a home at 1915 16th Street. There are at least seven police cars, one fire truck and an ambulance.

We are gathering information right now, but avoid the area if you can.