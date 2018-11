Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Iowa Hawkeyes get last second field goal from senior kicker Miguel Recinos, to beat Nebraska on senior day, to keep the Heroes Trophy in Iowa City for another year.

Rock Island standout, Brea Beal, not only helps the Lady Rocks to an 80-54 win, but reaches a huge mile stone, scoring 2,000 career point.

The Quad City Storm, wins their 3rd game of the season, with a 4-1 win over Pensacola.