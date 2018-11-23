Winter Storm Watch in effect for Sunday snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Even though Saturday will be an absolute delight of a day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s, a major storm system promises a dumping of snow on Sunday.

A mix of rain and snow is possible for early Sunday morning before precipitation changes over to all snow through the late-morning hours.

Snow will be heavy through the afternoon and early evening hours of Sunday with some snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour. That could make it very dangerous to be out on the open road.

The axis of heaviest snow will lie roughly from Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, through the Quad Cities, Freeport, Illinois, and Janesville, Wisconsin. Keep in mind, slight shifts north and south may cause this heavy snow band to move 20-40 miles north or south. We will continue to refine this as we head through the day on Saturday so please check back.

We have models that show a 1-3 inch snow and others that have more than six inches. I think it's best right now to say conservatively that we will have several inches of snow to fall. Rumors of a foot of snow still remain rumors. (Be careful sharing things like that on the internet.)

This no longer appears to have much of an effect on Monday morning's commute. Honestly, I think the snow will be done by about midnight Sunday night. That will give road crews time to clear the streets and highways. Still, Sunday travel will be quite challenging.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen