Police seek help finding missing woman suffering from Dementia

MOLINE, Illinois — A woman suffering from Dementia has been reported missing. The Moline Police Department is asking for help from the public to find her.

According to the Moline Police Department, 71-year-old Hilda Guzman got separated from her gamily near 60th Street and 44th Avenue on Friday, November 23 around 2 p.m.

Anyone with information on Ms. Guzman’s whereabouts is asked to call the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401.