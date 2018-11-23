× One dead after car and pickup collide in Dubuque, Iowa

DUBUQUE, Iowa — One person died and three others were hospitalized after a car and pickup collided, north of the Quad Cities.

Investigators said that southbound car on St. Joes Prairie Road did not yield to traffic and pulled in front of a pickup that was headed westbound. The crash happened near Skyline Road around 7:45 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 22, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver of the car died at the scene, said the statement. Three others were hospitalized. The passenger of the car suffered non-life threatening injuries. The pickup driver had serious but not life-threatening injuries and the pickup passenger was ultimately airlifted to Iowa City.

The sheriff’s department said the names of those involved were expected to be released after noon on Friday.