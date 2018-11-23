More than 2,000 runners start Thanksgiving with annual Turkey Trot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa --More than 2,000 people hit the streets of downtown Davenport to run off some calories before Thanksgiving feast.

The 32nd annual Scott County Family Y McCarthy Bush Turkey Trot was held Thursday, November 22.

According to the race results, 944 people finished the 5-mile run and 1,155 people finished the 5k.

For many families, starting Thanksgiving with this run is a tradition.

"I've ran this about every year since I was five," said 5k finisher Carter Goodwin. "My mom works here so we've been coming here over and over. It's really fun."

All the money raised goes to support local kids, seniors and families.