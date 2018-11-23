Local tree farms open to unseasonably warm temperatures this holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Cutting down the family Christmas tree is a tradition for many families, but it’s never too late to start.

Rachael Gorman and her family usually buy an artificial tree. This year, her mom had a different idea and suggested buying a real tree – bringing a new tradition to the family.

“It’s a lot of fun,” says Gorman, “because then you just get right in the Christmas mood and are ready for Christmas.”

Their search for the perfect first real tree brought them to Up North Pines in Davenport; however, they had to battle the unseasonable rain.

“It was looking grey and I was expecting it to rain, but not like this. I was hoping it wouldn’t, it’s kind of gross and muddy and everywhere,” Gorman comments.

Kara Clark has been helping her father and grandfather with tree sales at Up North Pines ever since the family tree farm opened in 1999. After years of experience she knows which days are expected to be the most crowded.

“I would recommend to watch the forecast and try to come when it’s not raining out, or snowing,” explains Clark. “Some people like to almost wait until it’s snowing because it feels more like Christmas – to each their own.”

The weather didn’t exactly cooperate during the growing season either.

“We had kind of a drier summer, but my dad and grandpa do go out and water the baby trees to keep them going,” Clark says.

Whether it’s rain or snow, Christmas is coming as well as the traditions it brings both new and old.

Up North Pines sells a mix of trees including Scotch Pine, White Pine, Austrian Pine, and Canaan Fir. Homemade wreaths are also available for purchase in the shop.