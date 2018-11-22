A perfect day to have “Breakfast With…” Mr. Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Thanksgiving morning, StormTrack 8 Meteorologist Eric Sorensen sat down and had "Breakfast With..." Bob Vogelbaugh, AKA, "Mr. Thanksgiving."

Vogelbaugh has earned the name "Mr. Thanksgiving" after organizing a Thanksgiving feast for the community for nearly half a century!

The 2018 "Mr. Thanksgiving" feast is No. 48 for Vogelbaugh. Through the years he's relied on community support and donations to make the dinner happen. In a previous report he told News 8 that it takes between $25,000 and $26,000 to put the event together.

Vogelbaugh says his dinners are different. They aren't for those who strictly can't afford Thanksgiving, rather a community event for everyone to enjoy the day together. "No one should eat alone on Thanksgiving," he says.

This year's Thanksgiving Dinner will be November 22nd from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. It is absolutely free and no donations are accepted today. Vogelbaugh says, "Anyone who wants to donate can do it in the new year."