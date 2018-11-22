× One person dead in crash in Warren County

ROSEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Illinois – One person is dead after a crash in Warren County.

It happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday, November 21, at IL-116 at 105th Street in Roseville Township.

According to police, Scott Monroe, 18, was driving westbound when he lost control, and hit a utility pole, overturning his car several times.

The passenger, Christopher Sage, 25, was thrown out of the car, and was pronounced dead on scene.

His seat belt was not working properly, according to police.

Monroe was taken to OSF Holy Family Medical Center with minor injuries.