Necker’s Gift of Giving salutes Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center

Making the gift of life is a remarkable donation. But during the holiday season, more donor stations remain empty.

“It’s the season of giving,” said Kirby Wynn, Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. “It’s just not always the season of giving blood.”

Inside the center, work continues all year long. As the demand for blood doesn’t stop, it needs more donors to pitch in during the holiday season.

For information about donating blood: http://www.bloodcenter.org

“Extra church services, shopping and parties, it’s all wonderful things,” Wynn continued. “But it fills up the calendar. When the calendar is full, that’s not always the time we see blood donations.”

A portion of November and December sales at Necker’s will benefit the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.

The MVRBC is also the exclusive provider of blood and blood components to Quad Cities area hospitals. That makes every donation even more important.

“The challenge is the hospitals are treating patients at the same rate,” Wynn said. “The use of blood is constant year-round.”

They’re coming up with some incentives to keep the blood flowing.

Through December 16, 2018, donors will get a t-shirt that looks like an ugly Christmas sweater. From December 17-January 13, donors get a $10 gift card from Amazon or Starbucks.

“You might even have some snow and ice,” Wynn said. “There’s winter weather coming around, and the possibility of cancelled blood drives. We’ve still got to be there for patients who need blood transfusions.”

It’s a gift of life that’s even more meaningful this holiday season.