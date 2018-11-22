Mr. Thanksgiving celebrates 48th annual community meal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Bob Vogelbaugh served his 48th annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at SouthPark Mall in Moline.

Vogelbaugh said the meal is about the volunteers, the diners, and making friends.

"The warmth and the love," Vogelbaugh said. "It's about the fellowship that's generated. I mean I can feel it and that is something money can`t buy."

Vogelbaugh said this year's turnout surpassed last years numbers, with more than 2,500 people in attendance.

"I think it`s because of the fellowship, volunteer Vicki Birdsell- Baker said. "They come here and they enjoy being with others. They are socializing and are just thankful."

Vogelbaugh says the Quad Cities tradition costs more than $25,000 to put on. He ordered more than 2,000 pounds of turkey and over 100 pies and cookies for the feast.