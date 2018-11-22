× Deere & Company net income rises 54% from the prior year

MOLINE- Deere & Company’s stock ended Wednesday, November 21, up $3.36 after reporting its 4th quarter earnings. It closed at $141.88.

The net income from the company was reported at $785 million Wednesday, a 54% increase over the prior year. Deere reported a strong global and domestic consumer demand for its products, specifically in the agriculture and construction sectors. U.S. tax reform legislation caused its net income per share to be $2.30, below the market expectations of $2.44. Investment Advisor Mark Grywacheski says the main cause for the low amount is the higher costs of materials from President Donald Trump’s 25% tariff announcement, he made back in March.

