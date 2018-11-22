Davenport Best Buy prepares for busy 2018 holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT - It's a holiday tradition that starts before Black Friday these days. Some retailers are luring customers with deep discounts on Thursday night.

At Davenport's Best Buy, it's not only the most wonderful time of year - it's the most important time of year.

"For me, personally, I don't look at it as make it or break," said General Manager Jason Thomas. "I look at it as an opportunity for us to take advantage of the increased traffic."

The store at 5153 Elmore Avenue in Davenport opens from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Thursday. It reopens bright and early at 8 a.m. on Black Friday.

Thomas says that electronics are hot this year. When it comes to TV's, bigger is better. They're boxed up and ready to go.

"The bigger the TV, the slimmer the TV, the better the picture, that's what people are going after this holiday season," he said.

Everything old is new again with toys this year. Hot Wheels and Barbie remain big sellers, and LOL's come in all shapes and sizes.

"It's really kind of making a one-stop shop," he said. "Being able to have something for almost every single person on your holiday list."

Finally, practical gifts are always a safe bet. Home security systems offer peace of mind.

"Whether it's just keeping an eye on their pets or kids when they get home from school," he said. "Or, just making sure the package doesn't disappear from the front door."

Planning ahead can help you make the most of doorbuster deals. At Davenport's Best Buy, Thomas tries to make it all about fun and excitement.

"I truly believe that the more we can educate them out front on how it's going to look when they come in, the smoother process we have."