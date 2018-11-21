Water main break causes water to pool in the street of LeClaire neighborhood

LECLAIRE, Iowa — Crews were working to fix a water main break in a neighborhood on Wisconsin Street Wednesday morning, November 21.

A spokesperson from the LeClaire Baptist Church across from the water main break said around 10 a.m. crews were on scene and had shut the water off. Barracades were partially blocking the road, but vehicles were still able to get by.

According to a News 8 viewer, Nathan A., the break caused a storm drain breech a couple blocks down on Stagecoach Trail, south of where the break was.