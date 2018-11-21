× Watch Live: Update expected on deadly officer-involved shooting in Davenport, one month later

Can’t see the stream? follow the link here

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One month after a deadly officer-involved shooting, the Scott County Attorney planned to give an update on the investigation.

The update was set for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 21, regarding the shooting death of 23-year-old Robert Mitchell, who was shot by a Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy during a traffic stop.

It happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, October 23, after Deputy Greg Hill made a traffic stop in the 6600 block of North Brady Street. According to the department, the situation escalated when a “struggle” happened between Deputy Hill and Mitchell, who was driving. The deputy ended up shooting at Mitchell.

After the shooting, Mitchell reportedly drove off and a police chase began. It ended near the Kwik Shop at the intersection of Kimberly and Division Streets.

A woman who was in the car wound up jumping out near 65th Street and Brady Street. She was apprehended at the scene and was questioned.

EXCLUSIVE: Woman in car during officer-involved shooting in Davenport says it was unjustified

Mitchell was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

Deputy Hill was placed on administrative leave, which is a policy of the department. There were no officers hurt in the incident.