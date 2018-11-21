× Travel will impact parts of the Midwest by the end of the holiday weekend

A few high clouds producing no worse then some filtered sun across the area. Temperatures by this afternoon will climb in the upper 30s. After seeing lows drop around the mid to upper 20s, the mercury will climb in the 40s on Thanksgiving Day under mostly sunny skies.

40s for highs will continue through Friday as rain and plenty of wind develops during the afternoon hours. Rain will expand across the area that night before ending near sunrise on Saturday. Amounts will range between a tenth to over a half an inch of rainfall.

Saturday is still expected to be a good day if you’re considering putting up any holiday lights as we’ll keep it dry with highs around 50 degrees.

That leads us to Sunday, and if you’re one of those travelers heading out of the Quad Cities or coming back then this a forecast you need to keep an eye on. A storm system is still expected to impact parts of the Midwest bringing a changeover from rain to snow. The system hasn’t made its way on land yet, so confidence is still low regarding the track and the amount of snowfall. What I can say with confidence is that a portion of the two state will see some type of snow accumulation. We’ll likely have early estimates within the next couple of days. Stay tuned!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

