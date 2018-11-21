TBK Quad Cities Marathon rated best marathon in Illinois
QUAD CITIES- The TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon has been recognized by RaceRaves as the top marathon in Illinois.
RaceRaves is an online race finder and review community for runners.
The site announced the winners of its “Best Marathons in the U.S.” poll.
The best race in each state is chosen based on votes from runners across the country, along with reviews and ratings on RaceRaves.com.
The website says:
“Due to their exclusive status and popularity as World Marathon Majors, the Boston Marathon, Bank of America Chicago Marathon and TCS New York City Marathon were excluded from the voting in their respective states.”
Winning races usually had several of the same features, such as good organization, on-course support, strong community involvement, and a scenic marathon course.
According to the website:
“Finishers rave that QCM Is “always well organized” and “very friendly,” case in point Race Director Joe Moreno, who after more than 20 years at the helm still makes an effort to high-five every runner who crosses the finish line.”
“This initiative was born out of our passion and commitment to help runners discover the best races across the country,” said RaceRaves Co-founder Mike Sohaskey. “We’re thrilled at the enthusiastic response from runners nationwide, and we congratulate each of these first-class events on this well-deserved recognition.”
The complete list of winning marathons by state is available on RaceRaves.com.
Jessica Waytenick Public Relations & Marketing Manager had this to say about the TBK QC Marathon:
“The TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon, a USATF certified course, captures the essence of our nation’s heartland with its consistent connection to the Mississippi River, amazing views, and Midwest charm. Rated a fairly flat and fast course, it is a great Boston qualifier! Four cities + three bridges + two states = one memorable marathon along the Mississippi River. The two-state tour starts with a bridge crossing into Iowa, followed by nine miles in the Hawkeye State before crossing back over the river, through the Rock Island Arsenal, into Moline to finish where racers started. Given its slogan of “Run the River,” there’s no question as to the centerpiece of this event with much of the flat and picturesque course paralleling the mighty Mississippi.”