TBK Quad Cities Marathon rated best marathon in Illinois

QUAD CITIES- The TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon has been recognized by RaceRaves as the top marathon in Illinois.

RaceRaves is an online race finder and review community for runners.

The site announced the winners of its “Best Marathons in the U.S.” poll.

The best race in each state is chosen based on votes from runners across the country, along with reviews and ratings on RaceRaves.com.

The website says:

“Due to their exclusive status and popularity as World Marathon Majors, the Boston Marathon, Bank of America Chicago Marathon and TCS New York City Marathon were excluded from the voting in their respective states.”

Winning races usually had several of the same features, such as good organization, on-course support, strong community involvement, and a scenic marathon course.

“The TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon is ecstatic about being named the Best Marathon in Illinois,”-Joe Moreno, race director.

According to the website:

“Finishers rave that QCM Is “always well organized” and “very friendly,” case in point Race Director Joe Moreno, who after more than 20 years at the helm still makes an effort to high-five every runner who crosses the finish line.”

“This initiative was born out of our passion and commitment to help runners discover the best races across the country,” said RaceRaves Co-founder Mike Sohaskey. “We’re thrilled at the enthusiastic response from runners nationwide, and we congratulate each of these first-class events on this well-deserved recognition.”

The complete list of winning marathons by state is available on RaceRaves.com.

