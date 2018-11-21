Snow still on track for the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We continue to monitor developments for weekend, especially with so many people traveling back home from the Thanksgiving holiday.

Quite a dynamic storm system will move into the Midwest Sunday/Monday. I expect some shifts in the track in the next few days. pic.twitter.com/GoAxs77XMj — EricSorensen (@ERICSORENSEN) November 21, 2018

Sunday-Monday. This is the part of the system we have most confidence in. Clouds will overspread the area Saturday night, thickening up on Sunday with a rain/snow mix developing through the day. Into the evening, any mix is likely to change to snow with accumulations by Monday morning.

For the Quad City region, a wintry mix is expected to change to snow. Most weather models have enough warm air in here initially that we will have some mix to start. That makes forecasting snow amounts tricky because we have to figure out how much available moisture will fall as liquid before it changes to snow. That will definitely need fine-tuning.

The impact could be moderate or severe, depending on the track. Right now, it looks like more than a nuisance than a full-fledged storm. Of course a lot depends on the track and when that changeover occurs.

Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin are the states in the bullseye for this system. If it jogs a little further to the south, we could be put more in line with an all-snow scenario. With less rain mixing in initially, there would be more to shovel. Keep in mind, just a shift of 25 miles would mean a different outcome. That's a lot to forecast considering the storm system is right now out south of Alaska.

It's really too early to get into specifics.

We are expecting some snowfall accumulations and because of that, temperatures will be trended much colder than guidance for next week. Single digit low temperatures are expected Tuesday night.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen