Sax player at Sherrard High School to play in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

SHERRARD, Illinois — A Sherrard High School student will be part of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Junior tenor saxophone, Jared Hood, will be marching with the Macy’s Great American Marching Band (MGAMB) on Thursday, November 22, according to a Facebook post from Sherrard Bands.

The MGAMB website shows that 185 musicians march in the parade, accompanied by 40 flags and dancers. The band is made up of students from all across the country.

“This is a great honor that he was selected to march in NYC and will be representing Sherrard on national television,” said the school band’s Facebook post.

Hood is also listed as one of three drum majors on the Sherrard Bands website.