Moline Fire Department fully staffed for first time in nearly 10 years

MOLINE, Illinois -- The Moline Fire Department is fully staffed for the first time since 2009. The department reports an increase in call volume, so the new firefighters will help with a faster respond time and limit overtime hours.

"Having a fully staffed fire department and not forcing our members to have to work day in and day out has been a huge benefit," Moline training officer Jamie Hudson said.

The department hired 11 new recruits in September 2018, but the recruits need training, certification, and some went to the fire academy. The recruits are now all certified and can start responding to calls, making each shift full.

"Anybody that goes into this service is not somebody who wants to sit back and watch things be done," new Moline firefighter Ashley Anderson said. "They want to be involved and doing what they can to help. It was a struggle."

On their first day back from training, two of the new recruits responded to a house fire on Sunday, September 18th.

"It was a substantial fire and it was good for them to get their experience," Hudson said.

The department credits their new hires to their social media presence and recruitment video. The video has had over 100,000 views online.