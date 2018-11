× Family traveling for Thanksgiving taken to hospital after crash

EAST MOLINE- Three people traveling to the Quad Cities for Thanksgiving were taken to the hospital after a single vehicle accident.

November 21, three family members were traveling from Wisconsin on I-88 in East Moline to visit family when they were involved in an accident.

No other cars were involved in the crash.

All three people in the car were taken to the hospital, no other information is known at this time.