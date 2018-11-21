× DeAnne Bloomberg to leave RICO Farm Bureau, comes in for one final Ag in the Classroom

MOLINE, Illinois — It’s time for Agriculture in the Classroom again Wednesday, November 21. Rock Island County Farm Bureau Manager DeAnne Bloomberg is doing, ‘The Cranberry Bounce Test,’ but there’s also something else you need to know, she’s leaving the farm bureau. We get to that below. First though, let’s discuss Wednesday’s experiment.

According to Ag in the Classroom, here’s what you need to know:

The best cranberries bounce. That is why today, cranberry farmers often use a machine that simulates bouncing cranberries to sort

them by freshness.

Can you figure out which of your cranberries are the best?

Materials:

– About 10 Cranberries per student

Directions:

1. On a sheet of paper, draw ten boxes. Set one cranberry in each box and label the boxes 1-10

2. Make initial observations about each cranberry and write them down (firmness, color, smell…etc.)

3. Make a hypothesis, which cranberries do you think will bounce?

4. Individually drop the cranberries from the same height.

5. Record your observations for each cranberry’s bounce, or lack of bounce.

6. Compare your initial observations and hypothesis to your experiment.

As we said, DeAnne is leaving the farm bureau. Here’s a statement she gave us Tuesday, November 20.

“…I will be now working for the Illinois Farm Bureau. I’ve spent 28 years as a county farm bureau manager and now I’ve been given the role to work on behalf of all Illinois farmers for an incredible heritage strong farm organization. There’s more I wanna do in my 4th quarter or last few innings of my career! I’ve always wanted to share the incredibly valuable worth of Midwest agriculture with the entire country – let’s do this!”