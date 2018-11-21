× Davenport man accused of submitting fraudulent insurance claims to multiple companies

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport man has been accused of submitting fraudulent insurance claims to multiple companies.

Terrence Loronzo Edwards, age 51, was arrested on Wednesday, November 21. He was charged with seven counts of insurance fraud after an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.

According to a series of affidavits, Edwards submitted false claims to different companies from August of 2017. The Iowa Insurance Division said they started their investigation in January of 2018. A warrant was issued for his arrest in October of 2018.

Edwards was booked int the Scott County Jail. A trial was expected to be set for a future date.