Weekend storm has potential to halt holiday travel

When it comes to confidence in winter forecasting, Meteorologists look for model consistency. And for three days now, we've seen the same solution for the timeframe of early next week. Even though we're five days out, I think we can pull out the "Dud or Doozy" graphic again and this one is looking a little more "doozy" than "dudly."

Weather models continue to put a dynamic area of low pressure into Indiana Sunday with abundant moisture off of the Gulf of Mexico. If we have enough cold air in place, this type of set up would efficiently produce snow.

Unfortunately, this could put a major damper for weekend holiday travel with rain, snow, and wind across the Midwest. Right now, the Quad Cities looks more snowy than wet. How much snow? That's still an unknown at this point since we are still five days out. We are pretty confident on timing right now in that Sunday night-Monday timeframe.

Unfortanately, there are still a few unknowns. We don't know the real impact on travel yet. We don't know the locations affected (it could be St. Louis, Davenport, Des Moines, or Milwaukee getting the heavy snow), and with that comes an uncertainty on snowfall amounts.

Wednesday: We will know a lot more about the impacts. So don't move your travel plans off of Sunday just yet.

Thursday: We will better know the locations with a high probability of impactful weather.

Friday: We will know, locally, who gets what.

After this storm system (and a potential 51° high on Saturday), there's a major cool down coming.

Once we put down new snow across the Midwest, next week's cold will be even more intense! With the idea that we'll have snow on the ground, I'm looking at a high temperature around 21 degrees a week from today. There are scenarios that have some low temperatures down around zero next week should all the conditions be just right.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen