The Rolling Stones are coming to Chicago in 2019 U.S tour

CHICAGO, Illinois -- The Rolling Stones have released 2019 U.S. tour dates, and the lineup includes a visit to the Land of Lincoln.

The popular British rock band is coming to Soldier field on Friday, June 21, 2019. The concert is currently listed at the end of a 13-stop tour.

There are several days between scheduled shows, so new stops could be added. Check in on the tour dates by going to the band's website, here.

Fan pre-sale tickets are available next Wednesday, Nov. 28 at 10 a.m., according to the band's website. General tickets go on sale Nov. 30 at 10 a.m.

This is going to be the first time The Stones have played a North American tour since 2015. It's actually an extension of the band's worldwide "No Filter" tour, which has been ongoing in Europe for the past two years.

The tour starts in April at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.