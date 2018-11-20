× Some Iowa puppy mill dogs being moved to other shelters

NORTHWOOD, Iowa (AP) — Officials say some of the nearly 170 dogs seized from a puppy mill in northern Iowa are being placed with shelters and rescue groups across the Midwest.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals announced Tuesday that dogs have been sent to Iowa shelters in Mason City and Waterloo; to the Wichita Animal Action League in Wichita, Kansas; and to the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha, Nebraska.

The ASPCA says the other dogs will remain at an undisclosed shelter where experts can assess them in the investigation.

The dogs rescued Nov. 12 — all Samoyeds — were described as “fearful and undersocialized.” Officials say the dogs were kept in kennels that provided minimal protection from the elements and that they had no access to clean water.

Animal neglect charges are pending against the owner.