Positive Parenting: What parents should be doing in the first 1,000 days

There are some fundamental skills new parents need to learn quickly to care for a newborn, things like how to properly feed them, how to secure them in a car seat, or how to recognize illness. But what about helping your baby develop his or her brain?

A pediatric ear, nose and throat surgeon says science clearly shows that the first 1,000 days of your baby's life are critical for brain development. However, beyond all the other early lessons, parents may not be getting that information. Most early wellness visits are focused on care-giving, not behavior strategies.

Researchers advocate parents utilize the "three T's": tune in, talk, and take turns.