Positive Parenting: The danger in being a helicopter parent

Looking into helicopter parenting, researchers wanted to see what impacts hovering had on kids.

In an eight-year-long study, researchers from the University of Minnesota and North Carolina Greensboro assessed a group of 42 kids. They checked in with the children at ages 2, 5 and 10, looking at parent and child interaction.

Kids whose parents were controlling had a tough time managing their own emotions and behavior. Psychologists advise parents give their kids space to allow them the freedom to make mistakes and learn to cope with obstacles and learn lessons for themselves.