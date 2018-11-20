Positive Parenting: How to knock out career stereotypes early

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Research shows that it's the elementary school years when children start to develop associations, or stereotypes.

Psychologists wondered if gender stereotypes could potentially dissuade a young girl from pursuing a career, just because most associate men in the role.

A study shows that in the 60s and 70s, when children were asked to draw a scientist, less than 1% would draw a woman in the role. By 2016 that percentage moved up, averaging 34%. By high school, 75% of scientist drawings depicted men.

To help curb this cycle, parents are encouraged to point out and highlight women who are scientists or other careers, to help young girls keep their career options open, not shut them down based on stereotypes.