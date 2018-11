Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If food peps you up when you're feeling down, you might be what's called an "emotional eater."

School-aged kids whose parents try to comfort them with food may fall into that category over time. When kids eat to sooth their feelings, the food tends to be high in calories, which can lead to obesity.

Experts advise parents comfort their kids by talking, offering hugs, teaching breathing techniques, walking, or listening to soothing music.