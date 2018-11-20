Positive Parenting: How to build a STEM genius

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's not just what kids do but what they say that could make a difference.

Developmental psychologists studied the language knowledge of 40 four-year-old children. They found that kids with the strongest spatial skills used more spatial words, adapt to different placements better and could more easily understand change in orientation.

For example, your left is not someone else's left.

Parents can help increase spatial language knowledge by using different but similar spatial words, like swapping out center for middle.