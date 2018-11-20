Positive Parenting: How interactive apps can benefit toddlers

With so many educational apps available researchers were curious what types of apps offer the best learning experience.
Developmental psychologists reviewed studies to figure out if two-year-old kids would learn best from interactive digital media. They found that interactive apps could help focus a toddler's attention on an object, moreso than just watching something about the object.
The psychologists advised that a parent or caregiver should play along. They say apps with clear educational or creative goals are best.