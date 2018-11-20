Positive Parenting: How a pregnant mom’s food choices impact baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to food, babies know what they do and do not like, but the foods they prefer may have something to do with the foods they were exposed to in the womb.

Scientists found that babies preferred flavors they were exposed to in the womb and through breastmilk.

Nutritionists encourage women to eat 70 grams of protein each day and two cups of fruits and vegetables. During the first trimester, women should not up their calorie intake. During the second, they should eat 340 more calories per day and in the third up their calorie intake to 500 more.