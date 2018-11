Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to friendships, for years researchers thought girls offered better relationships. But recent studies suggest boys are just as satisfied with their friendships as girls.

While satisfaction levels are about the same, what's different are the friendship tasks each gender group takes on.

Girls are better at expressing care, concern, self-disclosure, helping and managing conflict. Boys tend to be better at generating fun and excitement, being forgiving and not getting jealous.