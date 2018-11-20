Moline celebrates completion of John Deere Road construction in time for the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Crews are completing the final phase of the John Deere Road construction project about six months ahead of schedule, in time for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

The third through-lane on both the eastbound and westbound roads opened to traffic on Tuesday. As the ramp from I-74 westbound to eastbound John Deere Road accessible on Wednesday, only minor work on side streets and landscaping remains.

"It's a beautiful day to celebrate the opening of John Deere Road," said Mayor Stephanie Acri at a presser held on a the 41st Drive Connector overpass off 38th Street in Moline. "I'm very excited about what's about to happen, to have the clear road for everybody's shopping convenience for Black Friday."

The stretch of road between I-74 and 60th Street gets the highest concentration of traffic on the Illinois side of the Quad Cities. Moline officials said they had been in talks with several companies interested in expanding in the John Deere Road corridor but were in a "holding pattern" until the construction project was complete.

"I tell you what, we're going to be reaping the benefits of this expansion of John Deere Road for many years to come," said Illinois Department of Transportation Field Engineer Ryan Hippen.

Dealership owner Mark Zimmerman said the road investment had been in mind when he decided to move to his current location on 70th Street and John Deere Road.

"As you can see now, all this road leads right to Zimmerman Honda down the street," he said.