Man sentenced to 5 years probation for damaging Field of Dreams

DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- The man accused f damaging the Field of Dreams has been sentenced to serve five years of probation.

Austin Pape pleaded guilty to the damage back in September, according to a report by KCRG.

Pape was accused of driving onto the property on January 22, 2018, damaging the sprinkler system and leaving deep gashes in the field.

Previous reports show Pape had previously pleaded not guilty.

Pape told the judge he made a bad decision when he drove his truck onto the field back in January. It caused more than $5,000 worth of damage. Pape will also have to pay a $750 fine.