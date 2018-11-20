Local non-profit announces 10 million pounds of trash removed from nation’s rivers

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — A small, local non-profit just made a big announcement.

Living Lands and Waters has removed more than 10 million pounds of trash from U.S. rivers, according to a video they released on Nov. 20. But they’re not done yet.

“Help us reach our goal of removing over one million pounds of garbage in one year,” Founder Chad Pregracke says in the video.

Living Lands and Waters was started by Pregracke in 1998. This 10-person team coordinates over 100,000 volunteers on 24 rivers across 21 states, according to the video.

Now, the organization is asking for donations to aid their efforts.

Find out how you can help, here.