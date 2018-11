Can’t see the stream? Tap here.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The grandstand acts for the 2019 Mississippi Valley Fair have been announced.

Tuesday is Dan and Shay, Wednesday is TBD, Thursday is Jake Owen, Friday is Tesla, Saturday is TBD, and Sunday is Brad Paisley.

Shawn Loter, the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds’ general manager made the announcement on Tuesday, November 20.

The 2019 fair will be the 99th anniversary of the fair and the 100th anniversary for the fairgrounds.