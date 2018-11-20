× Dry stretch continues… Active weather returns for post-Thanksgiving travelers

Shivering again in the winter-like cold as temperatures will barely climb over the freezing mark of 32 degrees this afternoon. Fortunately, the sun we’re bathing in is taking the edge off this cold.

Fair skies tonight combine with a puff of wind out of the southwest will only allow temperatures to dip around the mid to upper 20s overnight.

More sunshine on tap for both Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day Thursday with highs ranging between 38 to 44 degrees.

Next round of precipitation is still on track for later Friday in the form of rain as temperatures approaches the 50 degree mark.

That rain event will end quickly that night before we dry out on Saturday with highs topping out around 50. No doubt, a good day to put up holiday lights.

By later Sunday into Monday, is where I still see the potential for wintry weather. Right now, a cold rain will develop later on Sunday before we see the change over to snow on Monday. The challenge we’re witnessing now is the timing of the change over. The slower the change over the better chance for a rain/snow mix event. Any faster leads to snow accumulations. Heads up!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here