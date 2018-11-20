× 6 Burlington businesses sold alcohol to underage buyers

BURLINGTON, Iowa- Police say six businesses in Burlington sold alcohol to underage buyers during alcohol compliance checks.

Police say on Monday, November 19, they conducted alcohol compliance checks at 40 businesses in Burlington.

Police worked with underage buyers who attempted to buy alcohol from the establishments. They say 34 businesses refused to sell to the underage buyers while six businesses did sell alcohol to underage buyers.

The employees who did sell were cited for supplying alcohol to minors as an employee.

According to the Burlington PD, the offense is a simple misdemeanor and is punishable with a $500 fine for the first offense.

The Iowa Alcoholic Beverage Division will be notified for potential civil penalties against the alcohol license holders.

“The alcohol compliance checks were funded through the Iowa Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau.”

Police released the list of the businesses that sold to underage buyers:

Casey’s – 3105 West Avenue Hy-Vee Gas Station – 3120 Agency Street Casa Fiesta – 2806 Mt. Pleasant Street Gas Land – 1703 Mt. Pleasant Street The Iowa Tavern – 2103 Des Moines Avenue The Som – 863 Jefferson Street

Lieutenant Adam Schaefer says “additional alcohol compliance checks will be conducted periodically throughout the year.”